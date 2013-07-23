Kuwait's NBK reports rise in Q2 net, misses estimates

KUWAIT, July 23 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait , the Gulf Arab state’s largest lender, reported a 19 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analyst estimates.

Net profit was 47.2 million Kuwaiti dinars ($165.7 million)in the three months to the end of June, compared to 39.8 million dinars a year ago.

Six analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted 79 million dinars net profit on average. ($1 = 0.2849 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)