Kuwait's NBK reports rise in Q2 net, misses estimates
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
July 23, 2013 / 8:07 AM / in 4 years

Kuwait's NBK reports rise in Q2 net, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, July 23 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait , the Gulf Arab state’s largest lender, reported a 19 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analyst estimates.

Net profit was 47.2 million Kuwaiti dinars ($165.7 million)in the three months to the end of June, compared to 39.8 million dinars a year ago.

Six analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted 79 million dinars net profit on average. ($1 = 0.2849 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

