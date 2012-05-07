Kuwait's Gulf Oil targets 350,000 bpd by 2014-15 -KUNA

KUWAIT, May 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait Gulf Oil Co. (KGOC) is aiming to increase its oil output to 350,000 barrels a day (bpd) by 2014-2015 from 250,000 bpd now, the company’s chairman told state-run news agency KUNA.

KGOC, a unit of Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), is also aiming to boost the gas it extracts from oil fields to 500 million cubic feet by the same date, Hashem al-Rifaee said.

The targets fit in with KPC’s long-term goal to produce 4 million bpd by 2020. OPEC member Kuwait is pumping around 3 million bpd at present, close to its capacity.