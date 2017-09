RIYADH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s oil minister said on Wednesday he believed oil prices had bottomed out.

Speaking in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Ali al-Omair also said OPEC should not cut production alone.

“OPEC should not cut production alone yes ... I think OPEC should stick to its unity,” Omair told reporters on the sidelines of a carbon conference. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Susan Fenton)