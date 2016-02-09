FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's KPC to sell loss-making assets to cut costs -KUNA
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 9, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Kuwait's KPC to sell loss-making assets to cut costs -KUNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) plans to sell loss-making assets to cut costs as low oil prices pressure its finances, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

Nizar al-Adsani, chief executive of KPC, was quoted as saying the company had started efforts to sell its Europoort refinery in the Netherlands and had decided to shut a fertiliser plant of Kuwaiti unit Petrochemical Industries Co.

KPC’s affiliates, including Kuwait National Petroleum Co and Kuwait Oil Co, have already cut costs by 15-20 percent, he added.

As part of the exercise, KPC plans to set up a company to manage the integration of its new refinery at Al-Zour and a petrochemical complex and liquefied natural gas facilities, Adsani said. (Reporting by Ahmad Hagagy, Writing by Reem Shamseddine, Editing by Andrew Torchia and Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.