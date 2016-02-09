Kuwait's KPC to sell loss-making assets to cut costs -KUNA

KUWAIT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) plans to sell loss-making assets to cut costs as low oil prices pressure its finances, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

Nizar al-Adsani, chief executive of KPC, was quoted as saying the company had started efforts to sell its Europoort refinery in the Netherlands and had decided to shut a fertiliser plant of Kuwaiti unit Petrochemical Industries Co.

KPC’s affiliates, including Kuwait National Petroleum Co and Kuwait Oil Co, have already cut costs by 15-20 percent, he added.

As part of the exercise, KPC plans to set up a company to manage the integration of its new refinery at Al-Zour and a petrochemical complex and liquefied natural gas facilities, Adsani said. (Reporting by Ahmad Hagagy, Writing by Reem Shamseddine, Editing by Andrew Torchia and Alexander Smith)