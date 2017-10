KUWAIT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - State-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has picked a South Korean group to construct power station components and reinforce gas storage tanks in a deal worth 107 million dinars ($381 million), state news agency KUNA said on Thursday.

SK Engineering and Construction (SK E&C) will work on the facilities located in the south and east of Kuwait, KUNA said. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by James Jukwey)