Oil leak at Kuwaiti oil field dig, no gas leak recorded- agency
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 16, 2016 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Oil leak at Kuwaiti oil field dig, no gas leak recorded- agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Workers are trying to fix a leak at a site where an oil well is being dug in northern Kuwait, state news agency KUNA reported early on Wednesday.

The agency quoted Saad al-Azemi, spokesman for the Kuwait Oil Company, as reporting that “no reading of any H2S gas leak from the incident” had been recorded at the oil field.

He said specialised teams were dealing with the incident.

Kuwaiti media published photos of a fire it said was burning at the scene. The Arabic-language al-Rai said photos of a large fire were circulating on social media. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty in Cairo; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

