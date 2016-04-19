FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait oil union says it will continue strike -spokesman
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 19, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Kuwait oil union says it will continue strike -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, April 19 (Reuters) - The spokesman for thousands of striking Kuwaiti oil and gas workers said on Tuesday that their three day-old strike would continue until planned public sector pay reforms are cancelled.

“The strike is ongoing until the implementation of the demands of the workers,” Farhan al-Ajmi, head of the Petrochemicals Industries Company workers union, told a press conference.

“A decision to cancel (the strike) is linked to the abolition of decisions issued by the Petroleum Corporation,” he added. (Reporting by Ahmed Hegagy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.