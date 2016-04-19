Kuwait oil union says it will continue strike -spokesman

KUWAIT, April 19 (Reuters) - The spokesman for thousands of striking Kuwaiti oil and gas workers said on Tuesday that their three day-old strike would continue until planned public sector pay reforms are cancelled.

“The strike is ongoing until the implementation of the demands of the workers,” Farhan al-Ajmi, head of the Petrochemicals Industries Company workers union, told a press conference.

“A decision to cancel (the strike) is linked to the abolition of decisions issued by the Petroleum Corporation,” he added. (Reporting by Ahmed Hegagy)