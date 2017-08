KUWAIT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti cabinet announced on Monday that elections for the next parliament will be held on November 26, state news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwait's emir ordered the dissolution of parliament on Sunday, saying "security challenges" in the region could best be addressed by consulting the popular will. (Reporting By Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and Andrew Heavens)