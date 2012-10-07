FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's ruler dissolves parliament - media
October 7, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

Kuwait's ruler dissolves parliament - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s ruler ordered the dissolution of parliament on Sunday, television channel al-Rai and state news agency KUNA said, a step which opens the way for parliamentary elections.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah had been widely expected to take the step. It is the sixth dissolution of parliament since early 2006; parliament was last dissolved in June by the constitutional court over a technicality.

The assembly which the court reinstated has been unable to meet because of a boycott by MPs.

