Kuwait's ruler dissolves parliament - media

KUWAIT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s ruler ordered the dissolution of parliament on Sunday, television channel al-Rai and state news agency KUNA said, a step which opens the way for parliamentary elections.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah had been widely expected to take the step. It is the sixth dissolution of parliament since early 2006; parliament was last dissolved in June by the constitutional court over a technicality.

The assembly which the court reinstated has been unable to meet because of a boycott by MPs.