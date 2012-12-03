FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kuwait's government resigns to make way for new cabinet
December 3, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kuwait's government resigns to make way for new cabinet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUWAIT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s ruler accepted the government’s resignation on Monday, the state news agency KUNA said, a step designed to make way for a new cabinet in the Gulf Arab state after parliamentary elections boycotted by the opposition.

The election on Saturday was the second this year in the oil-producing nation, where a series of assemblies have collapsed due to a long-running power struggle between the parliament and the cabinet, in which the emir’s ruling family holds the top posts.

“The emir accepted the resignation of the government,” KUNA said in an SMS news alert, adding that the ministers would serve in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet was formed.

Under the constitution, a new government must be formed before the first session of the new parliament. Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah said the new parliament would convene on Dec. 16, KUNA said.

Sheikh Sabah is expected to pick his prime minister next week, who will in turn form a cabinet that will be announced on Dec. 14, said Kuwait’s al-Watan daily, which is owned by a member of the ruling family.

More than half the members of parliament elected on Saturday are newcomers to the 50-seat National Assembly. The chamber is expected to be more cooperative with the government than its predecessor because of the opposition boycott of the vote, and protests that divided the U.S.-allied, OPEC member state.

