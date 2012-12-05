FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's ruler reappoints PM, calls for new cabinet
December 5, 2012

Kuwait's ruler reappoints PM, calls for new cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s ruler reappointed Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah as prime minister on Wednesday and asked him to form a new government after a parliamentary election on Dec. 1, the state news agency KUNA reported.

The Gulf Arab country’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, issued the order by decree, KUNA said, in the wake of the vote boycotted by the opposition.

Under Kuwaiti constitutional rules, Sheikh Jaber, who has been prime minister since November last year, needs to form a cabinet before the first session of the new parliament on Dec. 16. The old cabinet resigned on Monday.

