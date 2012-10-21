FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police fire teargas at Kuwait protesters
October 21, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Police fire teargas at Kuwait protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti police used teargas and stun grenades to disperse demonstrators trying to march on Sunday in a demonstration to protest against changes to election laws seen by the opposition as favouring pro-government candidates, Reuters witnesses said.

They said demonstrators had gathered in various parts of the capital to march towards the government headquarters. Riot police surrounded some of the protests, gave them a few minutes to disperse and then showered them with teargas and percussion grenades. Witnesses said they saw several people injured in the clashes but gave no figures.

The Interior Ministry had earlier warned it would not tolerate any protests away from a square near parliament where protests have been taking place in recent months.

