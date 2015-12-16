FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait central bank raises discount rate by 25 bps - state news agency
December 16, 2015

Kuwait central bank raises discount rate by 25 bps - state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s central bank decided on Wednesday to raise its discount rate by 0.25 percent to 2.25 percent, state news agency KUNA reported.

The central bank said the decision would come into effect from Thursday. KUNA cited the central bank governor as saying the decision to raise the rate was to guarantee the currency’s competitiveness and attractiveness.

The announcement came shortly after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in nine years. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

