Kuwait's AA rating threatened by political protests-Fitch

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings put Kuwait on warning that a further escalation of political protests there could put its AA sovereign credit rating under pressure for a downgrade despite the nation’s strong balance sheet.

On Monday, the credit rating firm said recent popular protests over a change in the election law decreed by the ruling emir “suggests a radicalisation of the political scene.”

“Prolonged political stalemate could also undermine Kuwait’s rating through its impact on the economy,” Fitch said in a statement.