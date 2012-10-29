FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's AA rating threatened by political protests-Fitch
October 29, 2012

Kuwait's AA rating threatened by political protests-Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings put Kuwait on warning that a further escalation of political protests there could put its AA sovereign credit rating under pressure for a downgrade despite the nation’s strong balance sheet.

On Monday, the credit rating firm said recent popular protests over a change in the election law decreed by the ruling emir “suggests a radicalisation of the political scene.”

“Prolonged political stalemate could also undermine Kuwait’s rating through its impact on the economy,” Fitch said in a statement.

