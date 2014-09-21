FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwaiti National Real Estate Co agrees $537.6 mln debt restructuring
#Credit Markets
September 21, 2014

Kuwaiti National Real Estate Co agrees $537.6 mln debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti National Real Estate Company said on Sunday it had agreed to restructure 154.4 million dinars ($537.6 million) of debt owed to an unidentified local bank.

The real estate and investment company with presence in the Middle East and North Africa said its total debt levels remained unchanged after the restructuring deal, which was reached earlier this month, it said in a stock market filing.

The restructured loan is repayable over a period of seven years, it added. The filing did not state the name of the bank. (1 US dollar = 0.2872 Kuwaiti dinar) (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
