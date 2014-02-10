FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait approves bids for $12 bln clean fuels project
#Market News
February 10, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

Kuwait approves bids for $12 bln clean fuels project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s central tenders committee has approved bids worth a total of $12 billion for major upgrades at two oil refineries, a spokesman for the state-run oil company said on Monday.

A consortium led by Japan’s JGC Corp won the tender for work worth 1.361 billion dinars ($4.82 billion) at the Mina Ahmadi refinery, a Kuwait National Petroleum Company spokesman said.

Britain’s Petrofac, in a bid worth 1.07 billion dinars, is expected to do the work at the Mina Abdullah refinery, and U.S.-based Fluor Corp. will also work on Mina Abdullah after a bid of 962 million dinars, he said.

