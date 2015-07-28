Kuwait awards $11.5 bln contracts to build al-Zour refinery -KUNA

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, July 28 (Reuters) - State-run Kuwait National Petroleum Co (KNPC) awarded on Tuesday 3.48 billion dinars ($11.5 billion) worth of contracts to build its planned al-Zour refinery, Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported.

KNPC commissioned a consortium including Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas, China’s Sinopec and South Korea’s Hanwha Engineering and Construction to build the main process units of the refinery. That contract is worth 1.28 billion dinars.

A consortium including Daewoo Engineering and Construction , Hyundai Heavy Industries and Fluor Corp of the United States will build support units and infrastructure services for 1.74 billion dinars.

Meanwhile, a consortium including Hyundai Engineering and Construction, SK Engineering and Construction and Italy’s Saipem was awarded a 454 million dinar contract to build a marine export terminal, KUNA quoted KNPC spokesman Khalid al-Asousi as saying.

Asousi added that he expected the last major contract for the project to be awarded in the next two weeks, while signing of all contracts was to take place in early October. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia)