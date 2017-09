KUWAIT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A senior Kuwaiti official said on Wednesday it was too early for any discussions on Kuwait filling the U.N. Security Council seat that Saudi Arabia turned down in protest at the global body’s failure to end the war in Syria.

Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Khaled al-Jarallah told journalists in Kuwait that the Gulf Arab oil-exporting state was still trying to persuade Saudi Arabia to take its seat.