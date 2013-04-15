Kuwaiti politician jailed for 5 years for insulting emir - lawyer

KUWAIT, April 15 (Reuters) - A prominent Kuwaiti opposition politician was sentenced to five years in jail on Monday for insulting the country’s ruler, his lawyer said, in a decision that could increase tension in the oil exporter and U.S. Arab ally.

The court found Musallam al-Barrak, an outspoken former member of parliament, guilty of insulting Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah in a speech in October last year in which he appealed to the emir to avoid “autocratic rule”. (Reporting by Mahmoud Harby, writing by Sami Aboudi)