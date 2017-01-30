FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Kuwait sovereign fund says it will focus on technology, infrastructure
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2017 / 7:49 PM / 7 months ago

Kuwait sovereign fund says it will focus on technology, infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The two main investment priorities of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) this year are technology and infrastructure, the sovereign wealth fund's chairman Anas al-Saleh told Reuters on Monday.

Saleh, who is also finance minister, said the KIA's technology portfolio was small but growing. At the same time, it is cautious about valuations, he added.

The KIA is one of the world's biggest sovereign funds with assets estimated at $592 billion, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which tracks the industry. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.