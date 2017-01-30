Kuwait sovereign fund says it will focus on technology, infrastructure

KUWAIT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The two main investment priorities of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) this year are technology and infrastructure, the sovereign wealth fund's chairman Anas al-Saleh told Reuters on Monday.

Saleh, who is also finance minister, said the KIA's technology portfolio was small but growing. At the same time, it is cautious about valuations, he added.

The KIA is one of the world's biggest sovereign funds with assets estimated at $592 billion, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which tracks the industry. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia)