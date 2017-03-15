FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
TABLE-Kuwait Q4 trade surplus jumps 57 pct year/year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Kuwait Q4 trade surplus jumps 57 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 15 (Reuters) - Kuwait's foreign trade surplus expanded
57 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter after oil
and gas prices partially rebounded, data from the Central
Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.
    
KUWAIT FOREIGN TRADE       Q4/16     Q3/16     Q4/15     
 (in mln dinars)
 Exports                   4,118     3,622     3,471
 Imports                   2,424     2,239     2,390
 Balance                   1,693     1,383     1,082
DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in dinar terms)
 nominal exports            18.6      -9.5     
 nominal imports             1.5      -1.0     
    NOTE. Latest data are provisional; previous data are
marginally revised.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.