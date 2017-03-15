TABLE-Kuwait Q4 trade surplus jumps 57 pct year/year

March 15 (Reuters) - Kuwait's foreign trade surplus expanded 57 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter after oil and gas prices partially rebounded, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday. KUWAIT FOREIGN TRADE Q4/16 Q3/16 Q4/15 (in mln dinars) Exports 4,118 3,622 3,471 Imports 2,424 2,239 2,390 Balance 1,693 1,383 1,082 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in dinar terms) nominal exports 18.6 -9.5 nominal imports 1.5 -1.0 NOTE. Latest data are provisional; previous data are marginally revised. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)