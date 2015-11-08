FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. drone crashes in Kuwait - Kuwaiti defence ministry
November 8, 2015

U.S. drone crashes in Kuwait - Kuwaiti defence ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A pilotless U.S. military drone crashed in rural Kuwait on Sunday, causing no injuries, the small Gulf Arab state’s defence ministry said in a statement.

The incident occurred in Bir Mutla, the ministry said, near the Ali Al Salem air base which hosts U.S. air force personnel and planes.

A close ally of the U.S. since American forces helped liberate the country after an Iraqi invasion in 1990, Kuwait has provided intelligence, funding and the use of airfields for attacks by some members of a Western-Arab coalition fighting Islamic State militants based in Syria and Iraq. (Reporting By Ahmed Hegagy; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

