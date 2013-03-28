FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kuwaiti telco Wataniya appoints new CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
March 28, 2013 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kuwaiti telco Wataniya appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Abdulaziz Fakhroo steps up from deputy CEO

* Third chief executive within a year

* Bassam Hannoun quits for person reasons - statement

* Wataniya 2012 profit down 22 pct (Adds details, background)

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s No.2 telecoms operator Wataniya, which has suffered a sustained profit slump, appointed Abdulaziz Fakhroo as its new chief executive on Thursday, its third CEO in less than a year.

Fakhroo, previously the deputy CEO, replaces Bassam Hannoun, who has quit after less than seven months at the helm because of personal reasons, a company statement said.

Hannoun had taken the helm on Sept. 1, replacing Scott Gegenheimer, who quit in June 2012 and now heads rival Kuwaiti operator Zain.

Wataniya, which ended Zain’s domestic monopoly in 1999, also has operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives, Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Territories.

It has reported declining profits in the past four quarters as a rising customer base failed to offset tougher competition at home and foreign exchange losses. Full-year net profit in 2012 fell 22 percent from a year earlier.

Ooredoo, the rebranded Qatar Telecom, last year paid $1.8 billion to increase its stake in Wataniya to 92.1 percent from 51 percent. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.