Kuwait telco Wataniya Q1 profit falls 31 pct
April 24, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

Kuwait telco Wataniya Q1 profit falls 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, April 24 (Reuters) - Wataniya, Kuwait’s second biggest telecommunications operator, reported a 31 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, in line with analysts’ estimates.

The firm, a subsidiary of Ooredoo (Qatar Telecom), had reported declining profits in the preceding five quarters, and in March it appointed Abdulaziz Fakhroo as chief executive, its third CEO in less than a year.

Wataniya made a net profit of 19.5 million dinars ($68.4 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 28.3 million dinars in the year-earlier period.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Wataniya would make a quarterly profit of between 18.8 million and 20 million dinars. ($1 = 0.2853 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

