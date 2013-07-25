FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait telco Wataniya posts 20 pct rise in Q2 net profit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 25, 2013 / 8:36 AM / in 4 years

Kuwait telco Wataniya posts 20 pct rise in Q2 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, July 25 (Reuters) - Wataniya, Kuwait’s second biggest telecommunications operator, reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, beating analysts’ estimates.

Wataniya made a net profit of 22.91 million dinars ($80.4 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 19.08 million dinars in the same period a year ago, a statement to the stock exchange showed.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Wataniya would make a quarterly profit of 20.78 million dinars.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.