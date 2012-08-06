FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Zain Q2 net profit inches up 1 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 6, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

Kuwait's Zain Q2 net profit inches up 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti telecom operator Zain reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday.

Zain said it made net profit of 70.97 million dinars ($251.58 million) in the three months to June 30. That compares to profit of 70.26 million dinars in the prior-year period, the company said in a bourse statement.

Zain, which operates in seven countries, made a first-half net profit of 141.8 million dinars, up from 140.2 million dinars in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 0.2821 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.