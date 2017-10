KUWAIT, April 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s No.1 telecom operator Zain on Sunday said its Iraqi unit would complete a long-delayed initial public offering by the end of 2013. “By the end of the year, we will finish the public offering,” Zain chairman Ahmed al-Banwan told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall in Kuwait; writing by Matt Smith; editing by David French)