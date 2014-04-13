FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Kuwait Q1 net profit rises 3.2 pct
#Financials
April 13, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

National Bank of Kuwait Q1 net profit rises 3.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait , the Gulf Arab state’s largest commercial lender, reported a 3.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, edging ahead of analysts’ expectations.

Net profit was 83.9 million dinars ($298.6 million) in the three months to the end of March, compared to 81.3 million dinars a year ago, it said in a bourse filing.

Five analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted 80.70 million dinars in net profit on average for the quarter. ($1 = 0.2810 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

