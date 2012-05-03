Kvaerner wins $1.39 bln topside contract from Lundin

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian engineering firm Kvaerner has won a contract from Lundin Petroluem for constructing the topside engineering for the Edvard Grieg platform offshore Norway, the firm said on Thursday.

The estimated contract value is about 8 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.39 billion), it said.

Norway’s Aker Solutions will perform design engineering and technical procurement, and fabrication and assembly of the process module will be conducted by Aker Solutions yard in Egersund, Norway. ($1 = 5.7477 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)