Kvaerner wins $1.39 bln topside contract from Lundin
May 3, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Kvaerner wins $1.39 bln topside contract from Lundin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian engineering firm Kvaerner has won a contract from Lundin Petroluem for constructing the topside engineering for the Edvard Grieg platform offshore Norway, the firm said on Thursday.

The estimated contract value is about 8 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.39 billion), it said.

Norway’s Aker Solutions will perform design engineering and technical procurement, and fabrication and assembly of the process module will be conducted by Aker Solutions yard in Egersund, Norway. ($1 = 5.7477 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

