UPDATE 1-Norway's Kvaerner lifts guidance but warns of waning orderbook

* Raises FY revenue guidance to 12-13 bln crowns from 10-11 bln

* EBITDA 101 mln crowns vs f‘cast 103 mln

* Order backlog declines to 15.8 bln crowns from 16.5 bln

* Shares up 7 pct (Adds detail, background, shares)

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Kvaerner , which builds platforms and other large structures, lifted its 2015 revenue guidance on Friday as it posted earnings in line with forecasts.

Shares in the company, which fell to a record low of 5.30 crowns last month as the oil price slump curbed investment by the oil industry, rose 7 percent by 0800 GMT.

The company raised its revenue guidance to between 12 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.6 billion) and 13 billion this year from a previous 10 to 11 billion due to more work in existing contracts.

However Kvaerner, which lost a key Statoil contract this year, said markets were difficult after the oil price crash, with new projects being delayed and work on existing framework deals limited. It said its margins could come under pressure in coming quarters.

“There area number of uncertainties and the near term uncertainty is felt in the organisation,” Chief Executive Jan Arve Haugan said.

“We have a good foundation in our backlog but as I said we need a refill ... it is vital to continue to implement improvements to earn money on projects and win new projects.”

Haugan said the firm was continuing the cost cuts, including layoffs, it announced earlier and also agreed with employees not to increase wages this year.

He added that contract opportunities for new platforms were very limited as oil firms were delaying projects, but tenders to hook up and commission finished platforms were coming up both in 2016 and 2017.

Kvaerner’s core earnings or EBITDA fell to 101 million crowns from 170 million in the year-ago period, against expectations for 103 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. .

Its order backlog declined to 15.8 billion crowns from 16.5 billion three months ago, but the drop was smaller than seen at some rivals. ($1 = 7.4839 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by David Holmes)