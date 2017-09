OSLO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian industrial group Kvaerner , which was involved in the construction of the $2-billion Longview coal power plant in the U.S., said on Monday it was unclear how it would be hit financially by the plant’s bankruptcy.

On Friday, Longview Power LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and blamed a unit of Germany’s Siemens for delays in construction that left it unable to pay its debts.