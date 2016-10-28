FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China liquor maker Moutai Q3 net profit up 6 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 28, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

China liquor maker Moutai Q3 net profit up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chinese liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, the country's biggest distiller by sales, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose 5.9 percent as it continues to shake off the impact of a widespread crackdown on luxury spending.

The maker of popular Chinese liquor "baijiu", which has a market capitalisation of nearly $60 billion, saw net profit climb to 3.7 billion yuan ($545.8 million), according to Reuters calculations, versus 3.5 billion yuan in the same quarter last year. Revenue was up around 4.6 percent to 7.9 billion yuan.

Moutai has been revamping its strategy to draw in mass market consumers for baijiu, a fiery alcohol which outsells vodka worldwide, following a crackdown on luxury spending by public officials under President Xi Jinping. Moutai competes with smaller local rival Wulianye Yibin Co Ltd.

According to 22 analysts polled by Reuters, Moutai is estimated to see net profit hit around 17.6 billion yuan this year, up 14 percent from 2015, which would be its strongest annual profit growth since 2013.

Despite Beijing's crackdown, Moutai's shares are up 45.3 percent so far this year, far outstripping a roughly 10 percent fall in the wider Shanghai CSI300 Index.

$1 = 6.7793 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.