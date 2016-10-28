China liquor maker Moutai Q3 net profit up 6 pct

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chinese liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, the country's biggest distiller by sales, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose 5.9 percent as it continues to shake off the impact of a widespread crackdown on luxury spending.

The maker of popular Chinese liquor "baijiu", which has a market capitalisation of nearly $60 billion, saw net profit climb to 3.7 billion yuan ($545.8 million), according to Reuters calculations, versus 3.5 billion yuan in the same quarter last year. Revenue was up around 4.6 percent to 7.9 billion yuan.

Moutai has been revamping its strategy to draw in mass market consumers for baijiu, a fiery alcohol which outsells vodka worldwide, following a crackdown on luxury spending by public officials under President Xi Jinping. Moutai competes with smaller local rival Wulianye Yibin Co Ltd.

According to 22 analysts polled by Reuters, Moutai is estimated to see net profit hit around 17.6 billion yuan this year, up 14 percent from 2015, which would be its strongest annual profit growth since 2013.

Despite Beijing's crackdown, Moutai's shares are up 45.3 percent so far this year, far outstripping a roughly 10 percent fall in the wider Shanghai CSI300 Index.