May 6 (Reuters) - Kwong Lung Enterprise:

* Says its subsidiary KWONG LUNG FEATHER (B.V.I.) LTD. to buy 30 percent stake in JBV Hi-Tech Ltd. at $1.8 million

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ymjg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )