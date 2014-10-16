FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KWS SAAT reports FY sales up 2.7 pct to 1.18 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - KWS SAAT AG

* FY sales rose 2.7 pct to 1.18 billion euros

* Says strengthens its foundation for further growth - dividend to remain unchanged at 3.00 euros a share

* Says net sales in fiscal 2013/2014 increase by 2.7 pct to 1,178.0 million euros despite negative exchange rate effects

* Says net sales expected to grow by 5 pct to 10 pct in 2014/2015

* Says FY net income fell above-proportionately to 80.3 million euros due to special tax effects

* Says generated FY operating income (EBIT) of 138.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

