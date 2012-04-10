FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SGX asks Singapore's KXD Digital to delist soon
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 10, 2012 / 7:55 AM / 6 years ago

SGX asks Singapore's KXD Digital to delist soon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Chinese multimedia firm KXD Digital Entertainment Ltd, which has been caught in a police investigation, said its interim judicial managers plan to step down and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) had asked it to start delisting procedures as soon as possible.

The Singapore bourse has stepped up its scrutiny of accounting practices of Singapore-listed Chinese companies, known in the city-state as S-chips, after two waves of accounting problems last year and in 2008.

In a statement on Tuesday, KXD said according to exchange rules, it must provide a “reasonable cash exit offer to shareholders” and this must be completed within one month.

In January, KXD said police had begun investigating the firm for alleged offences under the Securities Futures Act. SGX reprimanded KXD as well as its former chairman and CEO for breaching a number of listing rules in June 2011. The shares last traded about two years ago. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.