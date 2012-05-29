FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Affinity, Carlyle bid for Kyobo Life stake-report
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 29, 2012 / 11:47 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Affinity, Carlyle bid for Kyobo Life stake-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group and Affinity Equity Partners are among the private equity funds that have submitted final bids for a stake put up for sale in South Korea’s unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance, local media reported on Wednesday.

Daewoo International Corp and state-run debt clearer Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO) are offering for sale almost a third of their stakes in the life insurer, worth around $1.4 billion, in two separate sales, and the both auctions closed on Tuesday.

Carlyle formed a consortium with United Arab Emirates wealth fund, and Affinity teamed up with Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) to buy a 24 percent stake in Kyobo held by Daewoo, the Korea Economic Daily quoted industry sources as saying.

Affinity and Ontario pension fund submitted separate bids for 9.93 percent stake held by KAMCO, the report said.

Carlyle, Affinity, Daewoo and KAMCO declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.