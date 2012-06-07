FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Ontario Pension chosen for S.Korea's Kyobo Life stake sale-report
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Ontario Pension chosen for S.Korea's Kyobo Life stake sale-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Deletes reference to consortium -- Ontario Teachers Pension Plan was bidding alone)

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s Ontario Teachers Pension Plan beat out Affinity Equity Partners as the preferred bidder for a stake worth $398 million in South Korea’s unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance, local media reported on Thursday.

The bid involved a 9.9 percent stake held by state-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The bid price was 230,000 Korean won ($190) per share, with the total stake to be sold at 470 billion Korean won ($398.26 million), the Chosun Ilbo reported.

The preferred bidder is expected to be finalised on Friday by a regulatory committee overseeing the recovery of bailout funds. ($1 = 1180.1250 Korean won) (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee and Stephen Aldred; Editing by Gary Hill and Ron Popeski)

