FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kyocera to buy data security co for $127 mln - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 16, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

Kyocera to buy data security co for $127 mln - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics firm Kyocera Corp will buy security software developer Motex Inc for about 10 billion yen ($126.7 million) to tap into the growing demand for secure smartphone data, the Nikkei reported.

The two companies will develop remote monitoring systems for smartphones and tablets, the Japanese business daily said.

Motex holds more than a 30 percent share of the corporate PC network security software in Japan, the Nikkei said.

The deal will boost annual sales for the Kyocera group’s security business to nearly 5 billion yen, the paper reported. ($1 = 78.9000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.