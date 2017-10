June 4 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc said it is in talks with the Kyrgyzstan government to form a joint venture that would own its flagship Kumtor project.

The company and the government are considering a transaction under which the government would swap its 32.7 percent equity interest for an equivalent interest in a joint venture, Centerra said in a statement on Tuesday.

Centerra shares were slightly up at C$4.18 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Trading was earlier halted.