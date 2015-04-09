UPDATE 3-Kyrgyzstan no longer wants Centerra joint venture for mine

(Adds company’s stock price in paragraph 3, company comments in paragraphs 9-10)

By Olga Dzyubenko

BISHKEK, April 9 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s prime minister said on Thursday that forming a joint venture with Centerra Gold to develop the Kumtor gold mine was no longer in the country’s interests following a drop in the mine’s reserves.

The Central Asian state and the Toronto-listed company have been in talks since late 2013 on a deal that would involve Kyrgyzstan swapping its 32.7 percent stake in Centerra for half of a joint venture that would control the Kumtor mine.

Centerra shares were down 3.7 percent at mid-session on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$6.315 ($5).

The mine’s output is crucial for Kyrgyzstan’s economy, accounting for 7.4 percent of its gross domestic product and 15.5 percent of industrial output in 2014.

In February Centerra published its 2014 year-end reserve and resource update, which put Kumtor’s proven and probable reserves at an estimated 6.1 million ounces of contained gold, compared to 8.5 million as of end-2013.

“I now don’t believe that, given the current mining plan, this proposed joint venture is still in our national interests,” Prime Minister Joomart Otorbayev told a news conference.

“If we had stuck to that earlier mining plan which existed before, Kyrgyzstan would have received more than $2 billion,” Otorbayev said, without specifying the period.

Otorbayev said that instead of a joint venture, Kyrgyzstan now wanted to increase the number of its members on Centerra’s board of directors. Kyrgyzstan currently has three representatives on the 11-member board, he said.

Centerra said in a statement that it would continue discussions with the government, but there were no assurances of a mutually acceptable solution or that any agreed-upon proposal would get legal and regulatory approval.

There was also no certainty that the government would not take actions inconsistent with its obligations under project agreements, Centerra said, such as adopting a law to cancel those agreements.

Kyrgyzstan has been seeking more revenue from the Kumtor mine, which lies near the Chinese border in the Tien Shan mountains, but this has become a source of political tension.

In late February, parliament threatened to nationalize the mine, which is Centerra’s main asset, unless the company agreed within a month to a proposed joint venture.

Otorbayev on Thursday did not mention nationalization, a strategy backed by the country’s nationalist opposition.