FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth slows to 3.5 pct in 2015
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth slows to 3.5 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product growth slowed to 3.5 percent in 2015 from 4.0 percent a year earlier, partly due to lower output at the large Kumtor gold field, the state statistics committee said on Thursday.

Gold production at Kumtor, operated by Canada’s Centerra Gold, fell 8.2 percent last year, it said. The field, which is a subject of dispute between the government and Centerra over profit sharing, accounted for 7.4 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2014.

The Central Asian country’s industrial output fell 4.4 percent last year after shrinking 1.6 percent in 2014. Inflation slowed to 3.4 percent from 10.5 percent. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.