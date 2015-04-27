Kyrgyz central bank keeps main interest rate at 11 pct

BISHKEK, April 27 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan said on Monday it was keeping its main interest rate at 11 percent.

“Analysis of the economic situation shows that, on one hand, there is a slowdown in the consumer price index, on the other hand, the country’s economic development is influenced by external factors,” the bank said in a statement.

The bank added that its monetary policy would focus on achieving and maintaining inflation of between 5 and 7 percent in the medium term.

Annual inflation in the former Soviet republic reached 7.8 percent in the middle of April, the bank said. (Reporting in Bishkek by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)