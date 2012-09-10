Kyrgyzstan's economy shrinks in Jan-Aug as gold output contracts

BISHKEK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s economy shrank by 4.6 percent from a year earlier in January-August, hit by falling output at the central Asian country’s flagship gold-mining venture, official data showed on Monday.

The Kumtor mine, owned by Canada’s Centerra Gold, accounted for 12 percent of the republic’s gross domestic product and more than half of its exports last year.

But ice movement at the high-altitude pit prompted Centerra to cut its production forecast at the mine. In turn, the government slashed its GDP growth forecast for this year in June to 1.8 percent from its original 7.5 percent.

Industrial output in Kyrgyzstan nosedived by 31.7 percent in the first eight months of this year compared with the same period last year, after rising by 19.5 percent in January-August 2011, the National Statistics Committee said.

Excluding output at the Kumtor mine, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP would actually have grown by 3.9 percent and industrial output by 9.9 percent, official statistics showed.

Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grew by 6.7 percent in the first eight months of last year.

Kyrgyzstan, which borders China and hosts both Russian and U.S. military air bases, is among the poorest former Soviet states. Remittances sent home by hundreds of thousands of migrant workers help keep the economy afloat. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Susan Fenton)