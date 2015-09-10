FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kyrgyzstan's GDP jumps in Jan-Aug as gold output rises
September 10, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Kyrgyzstan's GDP jumps in Jan-Aug as gold output rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Growth in Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product grew 6.8 percent year-on-year in January-August, up from a 4.4 percent rise in the same period a year ago, as output at the nation’s largest gold mine increased, official data showed on Thursday.

Production at the Kumtor mine rose 58 percent year-on-year to 286,383 ounces, or 8.9 tonnes, in the first half of 2015. The mine, which lies in the Tien Shan mountains near the Chinese border, is one-third owned by Kyrgyzstan’s government.

“Industrial production grew thanks to precious metals, whose share in its total volume has totalled around 50 percent,” Chinara Turdubayeva, a department chief at Kyrgyzstan’s National Statistics Committee, told a news conference.

Industrial output jumped by 21.7 percent in January-August from an 8.5 percent rise in the same period of 2014, she said.

Kumtor alone accounted for 7.4 percent of Kyrgyz GDP and 15.5 percent of its industrial output last year.

Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Larry King

