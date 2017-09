BISHKEK, April 30 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s parliament voted on Thursday to approve the candidature of Temir Sariyev, backed by the country’s governing coalition, as the Central Asian nation’s new prime minister.

The previous prime minister, Joomart Otorbayev, resigned last week after failing to clinch a deal with Canada’s Centerra Gold on the future of the Kumtor mine, the country’s biggest gold deposit. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Hugh Lawson)