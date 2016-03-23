FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kyrgyz security service says opponents planned mass riots to topple president
March 23, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Kyrgyz security service says opponents planned mass riots to topple president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BISHKEK, March 23 (Reuters) - Several Kyrgyz opposition politicians planned mass riots across the former Soviet republic to try to oust President Almazbek Atambayev, according to a taped conversation which security services have said is authentic.

Violent protests have toppled two of Kyrgyzstan’s last four presidents: Askar Akayev in 2005 and Kurmanbek Bakiyev in 2010.

Local media named the politicians in edited versions of the audio tapes. None of them were available for comment.

Authorities may now ban an opposition rally in the city of Osh on March 24 or opposition leaders may cancel it themselves.

“...The audio recordings that have appeared on the Internet... are confirmed (as authentic) by audio recordings in the possession of the State National Security Committee,” the security body said in a statement on Wednesday.

The committee said it had obtained its own recordings as part of a criminal investigation and with court approval.

“The investigation continues,” it said.

Kyrgyzstan, which hosts a Russian military air base, has suffered from Russia’s recession and the slowdown in China, fuelling public discontent. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Louise Ireland)

