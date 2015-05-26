FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kyrgyzstan's central bank cuts main interest rate to 9.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2015 / 4:42 AM / 2 years ago

Kyrgyzstan's central bank cuts main interest rate to 9.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK, May 26 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan said on Tuesday it was lowering its main interest rate to 9.5 percent from 11.0 percent, following a decrease in consumer prices in the Central Asian nation.

The central bank noted of uncertainties among its main trading partners hobbling domestic growth.

“The economic situation in (Kyrgyzstan‘s) main trading partners continues to be uncertain, affecting the growth tempo in our country through external trade and cash remittances,” it said.

Kyrgyzstan’s main economic partners are Russia and Kazakhstan, where many Kyrgyz citizens work.

The central bank’s monetary policy aims to achieve and maintain inflation of between 5 and 7 percent in the medium term. Annual inflation in the former Soviet republic dropped to 6.4 percent in the middle of May, from 10.5 percent at the end of 2014, the bank said. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.