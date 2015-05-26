Kyrgyzstan's central bank cuts main interest rate to 9.5 pct

BISHKEK, May 26 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan said on Tuesday it was lowering its main interest rate to 9.5 percent from 11.0 percent, following a decrease in consumer prices in the Central Asian nation.

The central bank noted of uncertainties among its main trading partners hobbling domestic growth.

“The economic situation in (Kyrgyzstan‘s) main trading partners continues to be uncertain, affecting the growth tempo in our country through external trade and cash remittances,” it said.

Kyrgyzstan’s main economic partners are Russia and Kazakhstan, where many Kyrgyz citizens work.

The central bank’s monetary policy aims to achieve and maintain inflation of between 5 and 7 percent in the medium term. Annual inflation in the former Soviet republic dropped to 6.4 percent in the middle of May, from 10.5 percent at the end of 2014, the bank said. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)