Kyrgyzstan's c.bank leaves key interest rate unchanged at 9.5 pct
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 3:44 AM / 2 years ago

Kyrgyzstan's c.bank leaves key interest rate unchanged at 9.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK, June 30 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan left its key interest rate unchanged at 9.5 percent on Tuesday, despite easing inflation, citing continued uncertainty about global financial markets.

The central bank’s monetary policy aims to achieve and maintain inflation of between 5 and 7 percent in the medium term.

Annual inflation in the ex-Soviet Central Asian republic moderated to 4.8 percent in the middle of June from 11.6 percent at the beginning of 2014, the bank said, citing mainly seasonal factors. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kim Coghill)

