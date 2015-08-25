FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kyrgyz c.bank leaves its key interest rate unchanged at 8.0 pct
August 25, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Kyrgyz c.bank leaves its key interest rate unchanged at 8.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan left its key interest rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday, citing risks of inflationary pressure.

These risks rise from smaller cash transfers from Kyrgyz migrants working abroad and from the sharp depreciation of the currencies of the country’s key trading partners, the central bank said, referring to Russia and Kazakhstan.

Annual inflation in the ex-Soviet Central Asian republic moderated to 5.6 percent in the middle of August from 11.6 percent at the beginning of this year, the bank said, citing mainly seasonal factors.

The central bank’s monetary policy aims to achieve and maintain inflation of between 5 and 7 percent in the medium term. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kim Coghill)

