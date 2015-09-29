FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kyrgyz c.bank raises key interest rate to 10.0 pct from 8.0 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

Kyrgyz c.bank raises key interest rate to 10.0 pct from 8.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan said on Tuesday it was raising its key interest rate to 10.0 percent from 8.0 percent, citing growing pressure on its national currency.

The pressure on the som currency stems from lower cash transfers from Kyrgyz migrants working in Russia and Kazakhstan, the Central Asian nation’s main trading partners, whose currencies have sharply depreciated, the central bank said.

This pressure threatens to spur inflation in Kyrgyzstan in the short and medium term, it said.

Annual inflation in the ex-Soviet republic accelerated to 6.2 percent in the middle of September from 5.8 percent a month earlier, the central bank said.

The central bank’s monetary policy aims to achieve and maintain inflation of between 5 and 7 percent in the medium term. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.